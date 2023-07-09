The second circuit of the 2023 Nile Special National Rugby Sevens series got underway on Saturday in Kitgum.
Usual suspects KOBs, Heathens, Pirates, Impis, Hippos and Buffaloes were joined by Walukuba and Rhinos in the Main Cup Quarterfinals.
