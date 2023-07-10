Ali and Anees Mohammed are making significant strides in their rally career after claiming victory in the Clubman rally championship category in the Jinja rally last weekend.

In the Subaru Impreza, Ali Mohammed proved he was an unmatched driver in the category after fending off his rivals from the start to the end. He picked the fastest times in all stages in the category.

Anees and Ali Mohammed | Credit: Courtesy Photo

It was the second full event for the brothers after last month’s Hoima rally.

“The race was good, we had a few issues on the first day but we managed to push through and set some good times.

“Coming into this race, we didn’t have that much practice because of school. But our performance was good and we gave the big boys a run for their money,” said Ali.

The 20-year-old has now moved closer to the CRC title contention with 35 points. He is still 27 points behind leader Joshua Muwanguzi.

“My brother did a very good job on the notes. We are now gaining more confidence in the car and the speeds are increasing.”

“I am not sure of the championship but if there is a possibility God willing for us to win, then we will definitely fight for it,” he added.

The rookies were joined by the Omar brothers Yasser and Wazir Omar who also added spice to the CRC category.

Yasser and Wazir Ali Omar finished second followed by Godfrey Kiyimba. Salim Gasembe and Moses Okello finished fourth and fifth respectively.

The fifth round of the National Rally championship heads to Masaka on the weekend of 11-13 August.

Top three drivers in the CRC standings

Joshua Muwanguzi 62

Godfrey Kiyimba 53

Ali Mohammed 35