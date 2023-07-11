

Yasser Ali Omar will look back at his rally debut with utmost joy.

The 19-year-old Yasser teamed up with his younger brother Wazir Ali Omar for last weekend’s EMC Moil rally in Jinja in a Mitsubishi Lancer IV. And they did not disappoint despite a series of mechanical issues on the opening day.

They managed to pick up the pace to secure a second-place podium finish in the Clubman rally championship category.

Ali Omar Yasser | Credit: Courtesy Photo

“It was a very hectic experience, we really suffered through the event. The pace was ok but the car had continuous mechanical issues,” said Yasser.

“We didn’t expect to do much in this event, only to get the experience and know how it feels like in a rally event,” he added.

Yasser and Wazir have a background in Motocross and are both national champions. Yasser, commonly known as ‘Bobo’ has previously displayed good skills in a buggy.

The brothers’ debut is expected to create more exciting competition in the CRC category in the remaining events.

“I am hoping to continue in the CRC category. The car has issues but I have had lots of advice from the crews and many are willing to help me.”

“In Masaka, we shall try to pick up some pace and compete for the win,” said Yasser.

Ali Mohammed won the CRC class in Jinja while Godfrey Kiyimba finished third behind Yasser.