2023 USSSA Ball Games 2 (Lacrosse):

The on-going Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Ball Games 2 have witnessed Lacrosse make its debut in Kabale, South Western Uganda.

The games hosted by St Mary’s College Rushoroza have over 2000 students competing in various games.

In Lacrosse, Nabisunsa Girls School commenced the journey on an impressive footing winning their first two matches.

During the official opener, Nabisunsa Girls humbled St Mary’s Zirobwe 29-09 on Monday, 11th July 2023.

Tracy Ruth Tushemerirwe was outstanding with a star performance, scoring 9 goals to her name and 1 assist for the Sunsa Warriors.

Banji Bushira netted 4 goals and Clarissa Mutayisa added the damage.

Kulthum Namulema of St Mary’s High School, Zirobwe had 3 goals.

Nabisunsa Girls easily won their second game with double figures recording a 18-09 victory over Mariam High School.

Lacrosse action at 2023 USSSA Games 2 in Kabale

Meanwhile, Mariam High School made amends to edged Mpigi based Lowell Girls School 13-10.

The Lacrosse matches continue on Wednesday, 12th July 2023, and so are the rest of the games.

The other games being competed in are football (U-16 and U-14), Basketball (3X3), Rugby 7’s, Dance Sport, Athletics, Beach soccer, beach volleyball and volleyball.