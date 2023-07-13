Overview:
Besides Woodball, the USSSA Ball Games 2 also involve Athletics, Football (U14 & U16), Basketball (3X3), Rugby (7’s), Handball, Volleyball, Beach Volley, Beach Soccer and DanceSport.
After the grueling woodball group stage action at the on-going 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) hosted by St Mary’s College – Rushoroza in Kabale, the knock out round commenced on Thursday, July 13.
The quarter finals got underway with both gender involved to secure the slots prior to the semi-final showdown.
In the girls’ section, Mpoma School overcame Ngora High Schoo 3-0l to secure a last four slot.
Angella Nyiramahoro beat Maureen Acen, Naomi Okumu was heads above Felisters Atabo and Annet Rebecca Ajambo bettered Esther Anthony Acam.
Mityana SS defeated Kyamate SS 3-0 The Mityana trio of Ruth Nabwami Nabitula, Jereminah Nanfuka and Bitiyali Nambalirwa all won over Goret Nasasira, Editor Akankunda and Esther Amutuhire respectively.
Mengo SS lost 1-2 to Luzira SS. Luzira’s Shakira Nagudi beat Rhonah Majolin Namutebi and Sandra Nakimera performed better than Peace Kwagala.
Mengo SS’ consolation was Daphine Kasule Namirembe’s win over Sarah Nakaweesi.
Our Lady of Africa overcame St Mark’s College 3-0. Immaculate Kamanzi Aloyo of Our Lady Africa won over Ruth Naomi Nambi, Precious Namubiru defeated Jamirah Nagawa and Rebecca Kisakye Kyeera smiled past Bushirah Nabaggala.
Boys:
For the boys, Luzira S.S squared The Amazima S.S, Sseke S.S faced Our Lady of Africa, Mbarara High School was against Mengo S.S and Airforce SS played Mityana S.S.
The teams’ action will continue until Sunday, 16th July 2023 before the individual championship shall take over.
The outstanding schools will represent Uganda at the 2023 FEASSSA Games due in Huye city, Rwanda.
Quarter finals:
Girls:
- Mpoma School 3-0 Ngora
- Mityana S.S 3-0 Kyamate SS
- Mengo SS 1-2 Luzira SS
- Our Lady of Africa 3-0 St Mark’s College
Boys:
- Luzira S.S Vs The Amazima S.S
- Sseke S.S Vs Our Lady of Africa
- Mbarara High School Vs Mengo S.S
- Airforce SS Vs Mityana S.S
Some of the group stage results:
Boys:
- Airforce 3-0 Nakateete
- The Amazima S.S 0-3 Sseke
- Mengo S.S 3-0 Kyamatte S.S
- Our Lady of Africa 2-1 Mityana S.S
- Airforce 2-1 The Amazima School
- Sseke 2-1 Nakateete
- Mengo S.S 1-2 Our Lady of Africa
- Mityana 3-0 Kyamate S.S
- Ngora High School 1-2 Mbarara High School
- St Mark’s College 1-2 Luzira
- Nakateete SS 0-3 The Amazima School
- Sseke S.S 1-2 Airforce S.S
- Kyamate S.S 0-3 Our Lady of Africa
Girls:
- OLAN 3-0 Ngora High School
- Trinity College 1-2 Kyamatte S.S
- Mityana S.S 0-3 Mengo S.S
- St Mark’s College 2-1 The Amazima
- Sseke S.S 0-3 Mpoma Girls School
- Iganga S.S 0-3 Luzira S.S
- Kyamatte S.S 1-2 Ngora High School
- Trinity 0-3 OLAN