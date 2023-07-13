Overview: Besides Woodball, the USSSA Ball Games 2 also involve Athletics, Football (U14 & U16), Basketball (3X3), Rugby (7’s), Handball, Volleyball, Beach Volley, Beach Soccer and DanceSport.

After the grueling woodball group stage action at the on-going 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) hosted by St Mary’s College – Rushoroza in Kabale, the knock out round commenced on Thursday, July 13.

The quarter finals got underway with both gender involved to secure the slots prior to the semi-final showdown.

Luzira S.S and Mengo S.S woodball teams before action in the quarterfinals

Woodball action during the 2023 USSSA Ball Games 2 in Kabale

In the girls' section, Mpoma School overcame Ngora High School 3-0 to secure a last four slot.

Angella Nyiramahoro beat Maureen Acen, Naomi Okumu was heads above Felisters Atabo and Annet Rebecca Ajambo bettered Esther Anthony Acam.

Mityana SS defeated Kyamate SS 3-0 The Mityana trio of Ruth Nabwami Nabitula, Jereminah Nanfuka and Bitiyali Nambalirwa all won over Goret Nasasira, Editor Akankunda and Esther Amutuhire respectively.

Mengo SS lost 1-2 to Luzira SS. Luzira’s Shakira Nagudi beat Rhonah Majolin Namutebi and Sandra Nakimera performed better than Peace Kwagala.

Mengo SS’ consolation was Daphine Kasule Namirembe’s win over Sarah Nakaweesi.

Our Lady of Africa overcame St Mark’s College 3-0. Immaculate Kamanzi Aloyo of Our Lady Africa won over Ruth Naomi Nambi, Precious Namubiru defeated Jamirah Nagawa and Rebecca Kisakye Kyeera smiled past Bushirah Nabaggala.

Luzira SS Woodball Team

Kyamatte S.S woodball team

Boys:

For the boys, Luzira S.S squared The Amazima S.S, Sseke S.S faced Our Lady of Africa, Mbarara High School was against Mengo S.S and Airforce SS played Mityana S.S.

The teams’ action will continue until Sunday, 16th July 2023 before the individual championship shall take over.

Our Lady of Africa Woodball Team

Ngora High School Woodball Team

The outstanding schools will represent Uganda at the 2023 FEASSSA Games due in Huye city, Rwanda.

Iganga SS Woodball Team

Mengo S.S Woodball Team

Quarter finals:

Girls:

Mpoma School 3-0 Ngora

Ngora Mityana S.S 3-0 Kyamate SS

Kyamate SS Mengo SS 1-2 Luzira SS

Luzira SS Our Lady of Africa 3-0 St Mark’s College

Boys:

Luzira S.S Vs The Amazima S.S

Sseke S.S Vs Our Lady of Africa

Mbarara High School Vs Mengo S.S

Airforce SS Vs Mityana S.S

Trinity SS Woodball Team

The Amazima Woodball Team

Some of the group stage results:

Boys:

Airforce 3-0 Nakateete

The Amazima S.S 0-3 Sseke

Mengo S.S 3-0 Kyamatte S.S

Our Lady of Africa 2-1 Mityana S.S

Airforce 2-1 The Amazima School

Sseke 2-1 Nakateete

Mengo S.S 1-2 Our Lady of Africa

Mityana 3-0 Kyamate S.S

Ngora High School 1-2 Mbarara High School

St Mark’s College 1-2 Luzira

Nakateete SS 0-3 The Amazima School

Sseke S.S 1-2 Airforce S.S

Kyamate S.S 0-3 Our Lady of Africa

St Mark’s Namagooma Woodball Team

Girls:

OLAN 3-0 Ngora High School

Trinity College 1-2 Kyamatte S.S

Mityana S.S 0-3 Mengo S.S

St Mark’s College 2-1 The Amazima

Sseke S.S 0-3 Mpoma Girls School

Iganga S.S 0-3 Luzira S.S

Kyamatte S.S 1-2 Ngora High School

Trinity 0-3 OLAN

Airforce SS Woodball Team

Nakateete SS Woodball Team