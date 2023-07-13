Overview: Double champions Vipers, winners of the league and Uganda Cup will represent the country in the Caf Champions League while KCCA, who earned a slot courtesy of finishing second in the UPL will play in the Confederation Cup.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the calendar for the 2023/24 Inter-Club Competitions.

Uganda’s representatives Vipers and KCCA will begin the continental adventure at the preliminary stage between August 18 and 20, 2023.

CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup Preliminaries @soka25east pic.twitter.com/xOnbpum62z — Collins Okinyo (@bedjosessien) July 13, 2023

According to the Caf schedule, the group stages will start in November 24 and end on March 3, 2024.

The season will conclude in late May 2024 with both finals played on home and away basis.