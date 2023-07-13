Overview: Winners of each Group will automatically qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The four best runners-up (from the Groups) will play in a CAF Play-Off tournament. The winner of the CAF Play-Off Tournament will play in the FIFA Play-off Tournament.

Uganda Cranes will learn opponents for their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers on Thursday July 13.

The draw will be conducted Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire a few hours after the 45th CAF Ordinary Assembly that will also be held in Abidjan.

“For the Draw, the Member Associations of CAF will be divided into nine (9) Groups.

“Winners of each Group will automatically qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The four best runners-up (from the Groups) will play in a CAF Play-Off tournament. The winner of the CAF Play-Off Tournament will play in the FIFA Play-off Tournament.”

1️⃣3️⃣ nations have represented Africa at the FIFA World Cup 🌍



Do we see any new faces this time around? 🤔#WorldCup | #WCQ pic.twitter.com/3neirdQeGk — #TotalEnergiesAFCONU23 🏆 (@CAF_Online) July 12, 2023

Uganda is in pot 3 along with neighbors Kenya, Guinea Bissau, Benin and Angola among others.

The Pots

Pot 1: Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, Cameroon, Mali, Egypt, Ivory Coast

Pot 2: Ghana, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Cape Verde, DR Congo, Guinea, Zambia, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea

Pot 3: Angola, Benin, Kenya, Mauritania, Congo, Uganda, Madagascar, Guinea Bissau, Namibia.Pot 4: Mozambique, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Togo, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, Malawi, Libya

Pot 5: Niger, Comoros, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Botswana, Liberia

Pot 6: Lesotho, South Sudan, Mauritius, Chad, Sao Tome, Djibouti, Seychelles, Eritrea, Somalia