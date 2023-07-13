Overview:
Winners of each Group will automatically qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The four best runners-up (from the Groups) will play in a CAF Play-Off tournament. The winner of the CAF Play-Off Tournament will play in the FIFA Play-off Tournament.
Uganda Cranes will learn opponents for their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers on Thursday July 13.
The draw will be conducted Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire a few hours after the 45th CAF Ordinary Assembly that will also be held in Abidjan.
“For the Draw, the Member Associations of CAF will be divided into nine (9) Groups.
Uganda is in pot 3 along with neighbors Kenya, Guinea Bissau, Benin and Angola among others.
The Pots
Pot 1: Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, Cameroon, Mali, Egypt, Ivory Coast
Pot 2: Ghana, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Cape Verde, DR Congo, Guinea, Zambia, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea
Pot 3: Angola, Benin, Kenya, Mauritania, Congo, Uganda, Madagascar, Guinea Bissau, Namibia.Pot 4: Mozambique, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Togo, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, Malawi, Libya
Pot 5: Niger, Comoros, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Botswana, Liberia
Pot 6: Lesotho, South Sudan, Mauritius, Chad, Sao Tome, Djibouti, Seychelles, Eritrea, Somalia