Matchday 6: Castle Lite Series

Game 6: Uganda v Namibia

Uganda 108 all out

Namibia 109/1

Namibia won by 9 wickets

The Cricket Cranes ended their Tour to Namibia with a nine-wicket loss to the Eagles.

In their final tour match, the hosts won the toss and elected to bowl 1st in very cold conditions and the batters were clearly cold as Robinson Obuya fell for nothing, Ronald Lutaaya (18) and Kenneth Waiswa (11) got stuck in but the runs were not coming fluidly.

A 40-run wicket partnership between Captain Brian Masaba (22) and Dinesh Nakrani (33) repaired the innings but once Brian Masaba fell, the resistance was missing for the rest of the group as Uganda was bundled out for 108 in 36.5 overs.

In the chase, the hosts were never troubled. An opening stand of 60 between Fouche Shaun (48 not out) and Louwrens Rohan (33) propelled Namibia picked by a nine-wicket win.

The young Pius Oloka put in some good yards with the ball from his six overs.

The hosts with a clean sweep of the series winning the T20 series 4-0 and also claiming the 50 over series 2-0.

The tour was not ideal for the Cricket Cranes who missed key players to personal and logistical issues. Riazat Ali Shah lost his passport in transit while Simon Ssesazi and his big brother Henry Ssenyondo withdrew from the tour due to the loss of their mother and Juma Miyagi got hurt in the first T20i.

It was a gruesome tour for the visitors but a lot of lessons and experience picked up, especially for youngsters such as Obuya, Oloka, Joseph Baguma and Cyrus Kakuru.

Uganda will be back in Namibia for business in November as they fight for a World Cup spot at the T20 World Cup Qualifiers.