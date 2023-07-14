Uganda Cranes goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba is targeted by league record winners SC Villa. However, that would mean him leaving his national team job if Fufa’s directive is followed [Pulse Sports]

SC Villa have completed the signing of midfielder Misi ‘Diego’ Ssemugera on a three year deal [Swift Sports]

KCCA have failed in their pursuit to keep Allan Okello after failing to match AC Paradou’s asking price. He spent last season at Lugogo on loan from the Algerian club. [Pulse Sports]

KCCA have also parted ways with goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan and striker Brian Aheebwa after failing to agree new contracts [Pulse Sports]

Geoffrey Wasswa is linked with a move to URA locally but also has offers from unidentified clubs in Lithuania, Rwanda and Ethiopia.

George Ssenkaaba is joined newly promoted Kitara FC on a permanent deal after spending the second half of last season on loan from URA [Sports Nation]