2023 USSSA Ball Games 2 (Lacrosse):

Semi-finals: Friday, July 14

Mariam High School Vs St Mary’s High School, Zirobwe (10:30 AM)

Nabisunsa Girls School Vs Lowell Girls School (12:00 pm)

Lacrosse games at the on-going 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Ball Games 2 in Kabale (St Mary’s College Rushoroza) have approached the semi-final stage.

This follows the completion of all the grueling group stage matches since Monday 10th July 2023.

St Mary’s High School Zirobwe (white) in action

St Mary’s Zirobwe and Mariam High School Girls Lacrosse players pose for a group photo

Mariam High School takes on St Mary’s High School, Zirobwe in the early kick off at 10:30 AM.

This will be followed by the encounter between Nabisunsa Girls School and Lowell Girls School at noon.

Nabisunsa Girls Lacrosse team

Shanita Akampurira, a star player of Lowell Girls School – Mpigi

In some of the closing group games, St Mary’s Zirobwe narrowly edged Mariam High School 12-11.

Kulthum Namulema was outstanding in this game for St Mary’s High School, Zirobwe.

Nabisunsa Girls School humbled Lowell Girls 22-07 with star player Ruth Tushemerirwe scoring a massive 10 goals.

Lady Mulumba Shima, Gertude Kemigisa, Enid Alowo and Patience Aguti added the others for Nabisunsa Girls.

Lacrosse clinic at the 2023 USSSA Ball Games 2 in Kabale

Meanwhile, on Thursday, 13th July 2023, there was a Lacrosse clinic conducted in Kabale by officials from Uganda Lacrosse Association (ULA) to equip the players and willing new recruits with skills and fresh tactics.

“The clinic progressed well for the old players and those willing to join the sport. It was success and we intend to lure as many new players as possible. The players are also willing to learn” Isaac Kirinya, a coach affiliated to Uganda Lacrosse Association disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Lowell Girls goalkeeper Jafar Sharifa Mbambu has had an outstanding tournament so far

This is the very first time that Lacrosse is being played at the USSSA Ball Games 2.

Besides Lacrosse, the other games being competed in are football (U-16 and U-14), Netball, Basketball (3X3), Rugby (7’s), DanceSport, Athletics, Beach soccer, beach volleyball and volleyball.

The games will climax on Monday, 17th July 2023.

All Group Stage results:

St Mary’s Zirobwe 12-11 Mariam High School

Mariam High School Nabisunsa Girls 29-09 St Mary’s Zirobwe

St Mary’s Zirobwe St Mary’s Zirobwe 13-11 Lowell Girls School

Lowell Girls School Nabisunsa Girls 18-09 Mariam High School

Mariam High School Mariam High School 13-10 Lowell Girls School

Lowell Girls School Nabisunsa Girls 22-07 Lowell Girls