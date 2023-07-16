Overview: Joao arrives hours after the club confirmed nine departures including Allan Okello, Ali Mwirusi, Mustafa Kizza and Benjamin Ochan.

KCCA first arrival in the transfer window Joao Gabriel Estevez Cardoso reveals he has always been interested in playing in Africa.

The 21 year old winger joins the Kasasiro on a two year contract from Brazilian side AC Cabofriense.

“I’ve always been interested in playing in Africa, and I’ve been following KCCA FC for a while now,” he told the club website.

“I’m really impressed with their style of play, and I think I can fit in well with the team. I’m also excited to experience African culture and to play in front of the passionate fans.”

Joao also hopes to help KCCA lift the title they have now missed for four years and has kind words for African football in terms of talent.

“I want to help KCCA FC win the league title. I also want to make a positive impact on the team and to help them reach the next level. I think African football is on the rise. There are a lot of talented players coming out of Africa, and I think the continent is becoming more competitive. I’m excited to be a part of that growth, and I think African teams will be successful in the years to come.”

𝐖𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐦 𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐟𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐛



𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐬…

Others are strikers Brian Aheebwa and Brian Kayanja, Geoffrey Wasswa, Brian Majwega and Denis Iguma.

The 13-time champions also promoted youngster James Mubezi from the reserve side and handed him a five year contract.

KCCA begin pre-season training on Sunday July 16 under new coach Sergio Traguil.