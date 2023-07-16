Overview: Luzira S.S’ Kenneth Etyang defeated Brian Agaba and Jimmy James Okello overcame Brun Ssekidde. Airforce’s consolation came from Darry Gilles Amanyire’s win over Godfrey Kawooya.

Luzira Secondary School won the gold medal in the boys’ woodball fairway competition at the on-going 2023 USSSA Ball Games 2 in Kabale on, Sunday, 16th July.

The victors overcame a hard-fighting Airforce Secondary School 2-1 in the finals relied live on the USSSA official You-Tube channel.

Woodball action at the 2023 USSSA Ball Games 2 | Credit: David Isabirye

Luzira S.S’ Kenneth Etyang defeated Brian Agaba and Jimmy James Okello overcame Brun Ssekidde.

Airforce’s consolation came from Darry Gilles Amanyire’s win over Godfrey Kawooya.

Our Lady of Africa S.S Namilyango settled for bronze after finishing third.

Airforce player ready to play | Credit: David Isabirye

Some of the woodball finalists (boys) in the stroke category at the 2023 USSSA Ball Games 2 | Credit: David Isabirye

Other teams:

Mengo Senior School and Mityana Secondary School were 4th and 5th respectively.

Sseke Secondary School took 6th place, Mbarara High School (7th), The Amazima School (8th), Ngora High School (9th), St Mark’s College Namagoma (10th ), Nakateete Secondary School (11th) and Kyamate Secondary School (12th).

Meanwhile, Mityana Secondary School won the girls’ fairway version, after coming top of Luzira Secondary School 2-1 during the final.

Mityana S.S girls woodball team pose for a group photo in Kabale district | Credit: David Isabirye

Jereminah Nanfuka of Mityana S.S lost her game to Sarah Nakaweesi.

Mityana S.S’ Ruth Nabwami Nabitula and Bitiyali Nambalirwa overcame Shakira Nagudi and Sandra Nakimera respectively.

The bronze was won by Mpoma School who beat Our Lady of Africa SS – Namilyango in the third place play-off.

Other teams:

Mengo Senior School settled for fifth place as Kyamate SS, St Mark’s College Namagoma, Ngora High School, Trinity College Nabbingo and The Amazima School occupied the respective ten positions.

Iganga Secondary School and Sseke Secondary School were 11th and 12th respectively.

Besides woodball, the other games being played at the USSSA Ball Games 2 are; Netball, Handball, Football (U-14 & U-16), Basketball (3X3), Rugby 7’s, Beach Volleyball, Beach Soccer, DanceSport and Lacrosse.

The games officially climax on Monday, 17th July 2023 and departure for the teams shall be on the subsequent day.