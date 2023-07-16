Current series leaders Stanbic Black Pirates in Pool A were drawn alongside Toyota Buffaloes, Eagles, and Boks for the third circuit (Rujumba 7s) of the Nile Special 7s.

On the other hand, Pool C comprises Kobs, Walukuba Barbarians, Plascon Mongers, and Sailors.

Kobs are five points behind Pirates in the standings. Both are the frontrunners for the title in which only two of seven circuits have been played.

Barring any miracles or upsets at any point in any of the pools, the two archrivals are destined for a semi-final clash against each other.

However, they will need to navigate potential challengers from the other pools B and C.

Defending champions Hippos are in Pool B with Rhinos, Warriors, and Kyambogo. In Pool D, it’s Heathens, Impis, Rams, and MUBS.

Men’s Pools for Rujumba 7s:

Pool A: Pirates, Buffaloes, Eagles, Boks.

Pool B: Hippos, Rhinos, Warriors, Kyambogo.

Pool C: Kobs, Walukuba, Mongers, Sailors.

Pool D: Heathens, Impis, Rams, MUBS.

The five invitational teams have been selected from the Central Region 7s. Eagles, Kyambogo, and MUBS are from the championship while Boks and Sailors are from the Reserve league.

Dates and host city for the Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens were confirmed last week. The tournament, which will also serve as the Olympic Games qualifier, will be held in Tunis, Tunisia from October 14-15.

Uganda Lady Rugby Cranes Sevens will compete at the Rujumba 7s with two select teams – Probables and Possibles.

Women’s Pools for Rujumba 7s:

Pool A: Black Pearls, Nile Rapids, Lady Cranes Probables.

Pool B: Thunderbirds, Avengers, Lady Cranes Possibles.

Their last appearance was two weeks ago at the Stone City 7s in which both select teams dominated proceedings and played the Cup final.