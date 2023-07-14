After playing two circuits in Jinja and Kitgum, the Nile Special 7s Series will have a bye this weekend. This will be the routine after back-to-back circuits until the series finale in Bugembe.

So we sought to find out what the stars of the national tour – the players themselves – will be up to on Saturday and Sunday. Despite all having travelled nearly 1000 kilometres to compete, those we were able to talk to have different plans for this downtime.

For some, as expected, it’s time to rest and recover from the non-stop action. Rhinos utility back Arthur Opio is exhausted from the long journeys on the road.

“The first two circuits were out of Kampala which involved travelling (on) Fridays and returning (on) Sunday night which brought on serious exhaustion, especially from Kitgum. So the plan is to, first of all, rest adequately and recover fully from the bruises, muscle cramps among other small and minor injuries.”

Similarly, Impis captain Kennedy Muhumuza plans to spend time with his family.

“This time will essentially be for rest and recovery as we recharge for the Rujumba 7s. A little time for family on the weekend as well.”

Others, like Kobs captain Alhaji Manano, will add some rugby, albeit in the stands, to their rest and recovery.

“I will get some time off and help the Kyambogo University rugby team in the ongoing Central 7s circuit. Of course, I can’t miss hanging out with my teammates and friends as this builds team chemistry off the pitch.”

On the other hand, current series top scorer with fourteen tries, Arnold Atukunda of Stanbic Black Pirates intends to shake off the fatigue from the two circuits with some active recovery sessions.

“I plan on doing some active recovery sessions here and there to shake off the fatigue from the just concluded circuits. So I’m looking at a few swimming sessions, light jogging, stretching and cycling,” Atukunda revealed.

The two days off are an opportunity for some of the players, like Warriors’ George Rwoth and Toyota Buffaloes’ Solomon Agany, to analyse their performance and see where they can improve in the next circuits.

Agany will reflect personally on his defence and attack.

“First of all, I (will) go through all the games I have played and analyse them. Look for points that I need to work (on) for example how I was defending and how I could attack. Then put them all together and come up with a solution where necessary.”

Rwoth, who was Warriors’ player of the tournament in Jinja, intends to involve his coaches in the process.

“(For) the two days, I am planning to rest… watch some highlights from our games on Youtube and see what we did bad and what we did not. Mainly looking at what I did so that I know where to strengthen in the next games and probably watch some more content and ask some more from the coaches to understand better so that (in) Rujumba 7s, I come back harder.”

But for some, it will be business as usual.

Rams’ Hashim Kabogoza will be taking no days off during this break.

“Personally, I am not taking the two weeks as a break because I have goals to achieve. So this is the right time for me to push hard on my personal training and to try (to) correct what went wrong in the past two circuits.”

Jinja Hippos’ playmaker Yasin Wasswa joined the national 7s training squad earlier this year. This means there is barely any time off for him.

“On Saturday morning, I will head to Kyadondo for training sessions with the national 7s team. Afterwards, I will return for another training session with the Hippos team in the evening. On Sunday, I will be at Damwaters Rugby Grounds to focus on practising my kicking skills, as well as have a strength and conditioning session.”