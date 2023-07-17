Overview: The club had earlier unveiled Gabriel Joao (Brazilian) and Aires Emilson Gonzaga and its clear Portuguese tactician Sergio Traguil is behind the new arrivals.

KCCA have continued their pursuit of foreigners with the signing of another Brazilian Michael Vinicius Silva and Angolan Carlos Da Silva Cungulo.

The two take the number of signings at Lugogo to four in the current transfer window and both have been handed two-year contracts.

Michael Vinicius Silva is our third signing. #KCCAFC | #BemVindoGonzaga — KCCA FC (@KCCAFC) July 16, 2023

Carlos Da Silva Cungulo said:

I’m thrilled to be in Uganda and to be a part of KCCA FC. I’m happy for the opportunity and want to make a constructive contribution to the Ugandan football landscape. “I believe I can contribute so much to this team. I cannot wait for the games to start. I am excited to see the fans fill the stadium when the competitions start.

Michael Vinicius Silva said:

I’m excited to be joining KCCA FC in Uganda. I’ve had the opportunity to play for different clubs in the world but is it great being here. I’ve heard great things about KCCA FC. They’re a well-respected club with a rich history, and I’m excited to be a part of it. I’m also looking forward to experiencing a new culture and meeting new people.

In the same vein, the thirteen time champions have promoted U-20 international John Ddembe but loaned him to Swedish side BK Hacken while goalkeeper Juma Mutebi has been given a senior contract.