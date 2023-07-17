Overview: Like most left footed players, Michael Kibi Kimea remains a special button to fit the skit on head coach Sadiq Sempigi’s shirt -hole at Jinja North United with options to play as a left full back and left attack midfielder.

Left footed midfielder Michael Kibi Kimera officially transferred to FUFA Big League outfit Jinja North United Football Club.

Kimera, 19, joined the Jinja city based from Welden High School on a year-long tenure (with options of extension).

Michael Kibi Kimera with a double thumbs up after being unveiled officially.

He is yet another signing for head coach Sadiq Sempijji after the earlier acquisition of Amuli Mukasa, Lawrence “Blessed” Ndugga and Bronson Nsubuga Sserumira.

A student at Welden High School in Mbarara city Kimera started his football career with Spot The Talent Academy from where he was educated the etiquettes of the beautiful game as ball control, positioning, passing, shooting, heading and dribbling.

He then moved to Mandela Football Club and had a spell at Buikwe Red Stars.

Michael Kibi Kimera excited after being officially unveiled at Jinja North United Football Club

Rather than play in the topflight, he desired to further mature and develop with a season in the second tier league, making the bold decision to follow his coach, Sempigi.

He brings directness and life to the team that seeks promotion to the premier division.

Michael Kibi Kimera with Jinja North United head coach Sadiq Sempigi

Like most left footed players, he remains a special button to fit the skit on Sempigi’s shirt at Jinja North United with options to play as a left full back and left attack midfielder.

Jinja North United Football Club has already embarked on the pre-season training, first with the stamina and endurance session in the state-of-art Gymnasium found in Jinja City (Jinja North constituency) where club president Ronald Isiko has personal endeavors to fulfil come 2026 general elections.