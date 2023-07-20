Uganda Cricket Association and BatBall launched the BatBall X tournament that will run from August 15-20.

The tournament will be played in Jinja and Kampala and will feature six teams.

BatBall X is a continuation of the BatBall Open events where the best players from five regions in Uganda will compete.

Players will be selected from the East, West, Nile, Central and Northern regions with the sixth team in the tournament being a select side from Rwanda.

The regions from the East, North and Nile regions will play their games in Jinja while the Central, West and Rwanda will play their games in Kampala at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Batball Open – West individual awards

Teams will play 10-over games with the top two sides qualifying for the BatBall X Champions League.

The BatBall X Champions League will see the top four sides from each group competing to become the BatBall X champion.

The BatBall X tournament will also be used as an avenue to champion awareness about Hypertension, a disease in our society and community.

One out of three Ugandans is suffering from Hypertension but the silent killer most times goes unnoticed.

BatBall has partnered with the Uganda Initiative for Integrated Management of Non-Communicable Diseases (UINCD) to create awareness about the silent killer.

There will be health camps at the two venues where people can get tested and receive information about the disease.

Every boundary during the BatBall X tournament will be dedicated to tackling hypertension.

The selected teams for the event will be announced in due course and all players taking part in the tournament will be under the age of 19.