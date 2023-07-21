Angelo Lonyesi and his coaching staff have been relieved of their duties at Fufa Big League side, Police FC.

The Cops came short of returning to the Premier League last season finishing 4th on the Fufa Big League table and also reached the finals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

However, the administration at the club doesn’t believe they will be the right people to take the club forward.

TECHNICAL TEAM DISSOLVED, END OF AN ERA….



We can officially confirm dissolving our coaching staff that has ASP Angelo Lonyesi (Head Coach), Sgt Yiga David (Assistant Coach) and Goalkeepers Coach SPC Kanene Faisal with immediate effect.#Thread 1/3 pic.twitter.com/2V2LPJH9sv — Uganda Police Football Club (@UgPoliceFC) July 21, 2023

Lonyesi leaves along with his assistant David Iga, the club’s former captain and goalkeeping coach Faisal Kanene.

The club in a statement however says the trio will be deployed elsewhere since they are serving police officers.