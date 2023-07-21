Event : Rwenzori Theluji Festival 2023

: Rwenzori Theluji Festival 2023 Dates : 28 th August to 3 rd September

: 28 August to 3 September Venue: Kasese Municipality

The annual Rwenzori Theluji Festival is back in the mix in Kasese Municipality.

A series of action packed activities have been lined up to spice up the festival that commence on 28th August through to 3rd September 2023.

The second Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon remains one of the eagerly awaited event among others.

Runners during the start of the 2022 Tusker Lite Mount Rwenzori Marathon in Kasese (Credit: Activate Uganda)

This marathon will be run on Saturday, 2nd September 2023 and will have varying categories in 5KM, 10KM, 21KM and 42 KM

Last year, the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon drew a capacity crowd of over 10,000 runners on the streets of Kasese during a wet morning.

Allan Andiema won the 42km men’s category on his marathon debut.

The 23-year-old runner, attached to Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) clocked 2:31:51 to pocket the grand cash prize of UGX5M cash prize.

He was closed followed by Sadic Bahati with a time of 2:33:23.

Meanwhile, Patrick Omara came third with 2:36:35.

Kenya’s Isgah Cheruto clocked 2:51:01 to win the women 42 KM grueling race.

Also, the 2021 Dodoma Marathon, Cheruto beat off stiff competition from Uganda’s duo of Harriet Agnes Amuron (2:51:55) and Priscilla Chelengat (2:54:46) who settled for silver and bronze respectively.

21 KM:

Gilbert Kamutwire (1:06:56) took gold ahead of Leonard Kiprop (1:08:39) and Brian Adams Ategeka (1:09:56) for the men half marathon.

Women:

Annet Chesang returned the best time of 1:21:29 to win the ladies’ half marathon ahead of Evas Nasasira (1:26:20) and Annet Chesang (1:29:24).

Theluji Festival and marathon launch at The Square in Industrial Area in 2022

Other activities:

The festival will also have Theluji Coffee Sip dance and rink, the multi-lingual languages hub (French, Germany, Chinese, Italian, English and Swahili).

There will also be the naming culture (Banyabindi, Bakonzo, Basongora, Bakigwe and others).

Visitors and local communities alike will engage in the Twin Falls hike, The Fataki hill challenge, one day hike central circuit and kilembe trial, “My Tree, My Theluji” intended for the conservation and greening the Rwenzori, Rwenzori Tourism, trade and investment summit, fish festival, Kazina channel boat cruise, goat feast experience, Theluji carnival, trde, tourism and investment expo, the community bio-dioversity week, our smart green waste and plastic free destination week as well as the miss Tourism Rwenzori grand finale.

Some of the partners in organizing this tranquil movement include; Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) through the Tusker Lite brand, United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Rwenzori Mineral Water, Rocket Health, Health partner Rocket Health, Jumia, Standard Chartered Bank and United Nations Development Program (UNDP), among others.