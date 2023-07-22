SC Villa could have their former Captain Gavin Kizito for at least next season after his contract with Egyptian side Al-Ittihad Club of Alexandria was terminated.

The centre back cum right back has offers from different clubs but could consider a return to his former home as a way to relaunch his career.

“The Board of Directors of Al-Ittihad Club of Alexandria completed the procedures for termination and termination of the contract with the Ugandan player Gavin Kizito,” a statement on the club website read confirming the termination.

“Kizito joined the ranks of the leader of the gap at the beginning of this season, and following the technical vision of the technical staff led by the Serbian Zoran, the contract with the player was terminated by mutual consent.”

At Villa, he could be a direct replacement for Gift Fred who left for Young Africans.

Villa are yet to unveil any players officially despite agreeing terms with many free agents who have impressed during trials under Serbian coach Dusan Stojanovic.