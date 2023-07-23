Rujumba 7s Men’s Cup Final

Result: Kobs 10-12 Heathens

Stanbic Black Pirates’ smooth sail over the Nile Special Rugby Sevens Series 2023 has ended in the third circuit at their own home ground.

Their eternal rivals, Kobs and Platinum Credit Heathens, played a nailbiting and dramatic men’s Cup Final that went down to the wire.

Heathens were the victors by a slim 12-10 margin courtesy of a penalty try in the first half and Lawrence Sebuliba’s touchdown in the second. Kob’s tries were scored by Pius Ogena in the first half and Karim Arinaitwe in the second half.

However, none of the tries scored in the Cup Final was converted by the designated kickers from both teams.

Heathens, who have won the Rujumba 7s twice before in 2016 and 2017, took home a UGX 1,000,000 (one million Uganda Shillings) cash prize.

Rujumba 7s Women’s Cup Final

Result: Black Pearls 07-05 Avengers

In the women’s competition, Black Pearls continued their dominance over the short format of the match with yet another Cup Final victory. They beat Avengers, 07-05, with veteran Charlotte Mudoola’s boot making the difference.

Despite the Uganda Women’s Sevens national team outfits – Lady Cranes Probables and Lady Cranes Possibles – not losing to any of the clubs throughout the weekend, they did not feature in the women’s Cup Final. This was a change from the Stone City 7s during the opening circuit in Jinja three weeks ago.

Black Pearls also walked off the podium with UGX 1,000,000 cash prize for their victory.