14th ISF World Schools Cup – Football:

Group A: Uganda 2 (Amus College) 26-01 Nexus (Nepal)

Signs of victory for Amus College School from Uganda in their group A tie against Nexus of Nepal at the 2023 ISF World Schools Football Cup were evident an hour prior to the game.

The end result of 26-01 at the Mohammed VI sports complex in Rabat in favour of the Ugandans boldly told the full story at length.

As Amus College reported at the Muhammed VI sports complex an hour to the game, Nexus School players only came a few minutes to kick off.

As early as the opening 60 seconds, Amus was ahead thanks to Allan Oyirwoth who scored the lion’s share of the goals, 8.

Allan Oyirwoth (holding the ball) after scoring the game opener | Credit: David Isabire

Murushid Wandera (5), Erick Kamuhanda (3) and captain Bran Mujab Toto (3) were the other scorers.

Amos Ayikobua and Genesis Odiya Ocen each had a brace. The other players who enjoyed a piece on the goals’ galore cake were Alvin Ssekamatte, Farouk Habib Ssebi and John Brian Otim with a goal apiece.

Nexus managed to pull back a back with a wonder goal of the tournament contender via Krishna Ale Bahadur who scored from his own half past goalkeeper Chris Ronald Nsubuga.

The goal was well celebrated by the Nepal players.

Players and officials from Amus College & Nexus School embraced after the full-time whistle | Credit: David Isabirye

The final whistle from Chinese Taipei referee Kuo Chan Yu came two minutes earlier than the running time on the stadium clock, a relief to the Nexus players.

Nimrod Kintu, head coach of Amus College congratulated his players but urged them not to lose focus.

“It is a very good win. I am happy for the team. We have other games coming up and the player should focus on the games yet to come” Kintu whose side faces Chile on Monday evening noted.

Nimrod Kintu, head coach Amus College School | Credit: David Isabirye

Meanwhile, Uganda’s other representatives St Noa Girls and Kibuli S.S will also be in action on Monday evening.

St Noa Girls take on China 2 whilst Kibuli S.S will play China 1.

The official opening match on Sunday night witnessed St Noa squander a goal advantage in their 1-all draw with hosts Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium in Rabat city.

Kibuli S.S lost their opening match 0-1 to a 9-man Qatar side. Azzam Adnan Saleh scored for Qatar.

This tournament which is marking its 14th edition has lured as many as 1200 participants from 28 countries.

There are 29 boys’ teams and 18 girls’ teams.

Amus College and Nexus school players share a light moment after the game | Credit: David Isabirye

400 plus volunteers are working in the different departments to ensure the smooth running of the tournament.

There are 20 sports fields (13 synthetic and 7 natural) will be used throughout the duration of the tournament.

The tournament is organized by the International Schools Federation (ISF) in conjunction with the Kingdom of Morocco (Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports), Federation of Royal Morocco Football (FRMF) and the Federation of Royal Morocco Schools Sports (FRMSS).