Result Summaries:

Wanderers v Nyakasura

Wanderers 354/9

Nyakasura 204 all out

Wanderers won by 150 runs

Strikers v Jinja SSS

Strikers 235

Jinja SSS 224/7

Strikers won by 7 runs

Avengers v ACC

ACC 105 all out

Avengers 106/5

Avengers won by 5 wickets

Aziz Damani Development v Aziz Damani

Aziz Damani Development 236 all out

Aziz Damani 189 all out

Aziz Damani Development won by 47 runs

Aziz Damani started their title defence of the 50-over league on a losing note going down by 47 runs against newly promoted Aziz Damani Development.

The champions of the just concluded T20 league were unable to chase down 236 set their sister side, Frank Nsubuga (72) rolling back the hands of time to score a precious half-century with Derrick Bakunzi (54) offering support.

Riazat Ali Shah (53) and Falak Sha (40) offered some resistance but the defending champions fell short by 47.

Davis Karashani (110) scored the 1st century of the season as he led from the front to inspire his side Wanderers to a victory against Nyakasura.

In a game of equals Wanderers came out on top batting 1st and setting 354 in their 50 overs, the response from Nyakasura ran out of steam with the score at 204 falling short by 150 runs. The result could be pivotal in the Wanderers’ season in their quest to stay up.

Avengers showed that they had healed from their T20 final loss to Aziz Damani last weekend as they defeated ACC by 5 wickets.

ACC batted 1st and could only manage to get 104 a target well below par for Avengers who despite losing five wickets easily got over the line.

In Jinja, the strikers defeated home side Jinja SSS by just seven runs in a match of extras. Jinja SSS bowled 52 extras and Strikers gave them a run for their money with 48.

In the end, Jinja SSS was hurt by their generosity as Strikers boosted their quest for promotion with a seven-run win.