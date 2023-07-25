FUFA has confirmed that a team from CAF will be in Uganda to inspect and make assessment of the proposed venues that were listed in East Africa PAMOJA bid for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

In a press briefing held on Tuesday at FUFA House, FUFA President Moses Magogo Hassim revealed the Venues that Uganda listed.

“The CAF Inspection Team will visit the three East African states, starting with Kenya today and will be in Uganda on 28th and 29th July before proceeding to Tanzania. As FUFA, we have earmarked some of the venues that will used for sampling purposes during the inspection.” He stated.

According to Magogo, CAF in their inspection will look at five key areas namely; stadiums, training grounds, hospitals, hotels and airports.

He went ahead to reveal the venues that will be inspected.

Hospital – Mulago Hospital

Hotels – Sheraton Hotel and Kampala Serena Hotel

Training Grounds – Kampala International School Uganda (KISU), Muteesa II Stadium Wankulukuku, Denver Godwin Stadium, St. Mary’s Stadium and Nakivubo Stadium.

Stadiums – Mandela National Stadium, Akii Bua Stadium and Hoima (Proposed for construction)

Airports – Entebbe International Airport, Kabalega Airport, Hoima.

Magogo called upon Ugandans to embrace and support the bid because it will have positive impact on the region if it is succeeds.

“I want to inform the public that bids are awarded on plans not what exists. We have the confidence that by 2027 the necessary structures will be in place.This bid is for all of us. Every Ugandan should support because Government has made the commitment to do massive investment in infrastructure. When Uganda hosted CHOGM in 2007 there were benefits that came along including the hotel industry. We believe hosting AFCON will have lasting impact on this region.” He stated.

Sudan was the last East African Member Association to host Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 1970.