Overview: St Noa Girls School Zzana will now face the second placed team in group B and head coach Jimmy Mukubya aspires higher.

2023 ISF WSC Football (Girls):

Group E: St Noa Girls School 5-1 England

A quarter final berth was secured by a Ugandan school St Noa Girls School, Zzana at the ongoing 14th ISF World Schools football Championship in Rabat city, Morocco.

St Noa Girls School Zzana humiliated England 5-1 during their final group E clash played at the Academy Mohammed VI sports complex on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

The massive result came after the previous day’s 8-0 victory over South Americans Chile and the 1-all draw with host country Morocco in the tournament official opening match played at the 53,000 seater Prince Moulay Abdallah stadium.

St Noa Girls and England action | Credit: David Isabirye

This meant that St Noa Girls School completed the group stages unscratched to come top of group E on 7 points.

Against England, St Noa Girls School Zzana players freely expressed themselves and found the opening through the immensely gifted Jowelia Nagadya inside the opening 60 seconds.

The lead was squandered when Lucy Bowman capitalized on the defensive lapse with goalkeeper Nancy Mandera to score England’s equalizer on five minutes.

Peace Olga Niyomwungere then struck twice and Miriam Ayoo added the other to make it 4-1 by the half time break.

St Noa Girls School XI Vs England | Credit: David Isabirye

In the second half, stylish left footed winger Esperance Habonimana capped the icing on the already baked St Noa Girls School baked cake.

“We have the momentum and I would wish to thank the players and team management for the work well done” Mukubya stated.

Jimmy Mukubya in prayers before the game | Credit: David Isabirye

Meanwhile, Amus College School joined Kibuli S.S on the sidelines and will now play in the classification games on Wednesday.

Despite recording the tournament’s biggest score (26-1) over Nepal, Amus College was held by Chile (0-0) and lost 1-3 to France on Tuesday.

Against France, Nahil Mahi (penalty), Wael Debbiche and Paris Quentin got France’s goals.

Allan Oyirwoth scored a late penalty for the consolation, taking his tournament tally to 9 goals in 3 matches.

Kibuli S.S lost their two matches; 1-0 against Qatar and 1-3 to China.

In the 17-24 placement games, Kibuli S.S faces Nigeria as Amus College School shall square up against England.

St Noa Girls and England captains with the match referees | Credit: David Isabirye

Tournament Nitty Gritty:

The ISF World School Cup football tournament is organized by the International Schools Federation (ISF).

For this 14th edition, they are working closely with the Kingdom of Morocco (Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports), Federation of Royal Morocco Football (FRMF) and the Federation of Royal Morocco Schools Sports (FRMSS).

There are 1200 participants from 28 countries (29 boys’ teams and 18 girls’ teams) and 400 plus volunteers in the various dockets.

There are 20 sports fields (13 synthetic and 7 natural) will be used throughout the duration of the tournament.