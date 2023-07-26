Uganda Cranes left back Abdu Aziizi Kayondo has been loaned to Israeli club Hapoel Tel Aviv by his parent club CD Leganes.

The Spanish club confirmed on Wednesday that the roving left back joins the Israeli giants on a season long loan deal.

“C.D. Leganés reaches an agreement in principle for the loan of Aziz Kayondo to Hapoel Tel Aviv FC,” reads a statement.

“The player will sign until June 30, 2024, pending medical examination. Good luck, Aziz!” The statement further adds.

Kayondo, formerly at Vipers SC had a short stint at Real Monarchs in the MLS before joining Leganés early this year.