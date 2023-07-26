Matchday 4: U-19 Cricket World Cup Qualifiers

Game 3: Uganda U-19 v Tanzania U-19

Tanzania 48/10

Uganda 49/7

Joseph Baguma 6/15

Yunusu Sowobi 3/7

Uganda won by 3 wickets

Baby Cricket Cranes picked up their second win in Tanzania at the U-19 Cricket World Cup Qualifiers but it was far from an improved performance from yesterday.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bowl first which in the context of improving your Net Run Rate was a great idea. The bowling unit was led by Joseph Baguma (6/15) who worked out the batters with change deliveries and beautiful off-spinners as the hosts were bundled out cheaply for 48. The energy in the field, awareness and catching came off very well for the youngsters.

The disappointment for the Baby Cricket Cranes was in the run chase as some careless running between the wickets and poor shot selection saw them lose seven wickets in pursuit of the total. They got over the line winning by three wickets but it was far from a great show with the bat. The youngsters are yet to look convincing with the bat as they get to the business end of the tournament.

Namibia the table toppers picked up a comfortable seven-wicket win against Kenya and kept at the top of the table with a healthy Net Run Rate which would mean the Baby Cricket Cranes will need some maths to help them overhaul the Namibian Net Run Rate.

The youngsters will take on neighbours Kenya on Friday and finish their campaign against Sierra Leone. While they still have fate in their own hands, they will need some luck as well if they are to repeat the heroics of Kigali in 2021.