The FUFA Super Tournament is back after a four-year lull. The third edition was launched on Wednesday at FUFA House, Mengo.

The tournament that acts as preparation ground for teams ahead of the new season returns for the first time since 2019.

After two editions in 2018 and 2019, the competition went into limbo following the outbreak of COVID-19.

However, with the pandemic long gone, FUFA thought it wise to bring the Super 8 tournament back but with changes.

For instance, only the top eight teams from last season’s Uganda Premier League will participate unlike the first two editions where two newly promoted teams from the FUFA Big League were considered.

Additionally, each of the eight teams will be guaranteed to play three games. This is because of the classification games put in place.

For instance, the winners at the quarterfinal stage will proceed to the semifinals while the losers will play two classification games to determine positions 5-8.

At the semifinal stage, the winners will progress to the final while the losers will face off to determine positions 3 and 4.

The final will be played on a neutral ground.

In the quarterfinal draws conducted today, Vipers SC will face BUL FC, SC Villa will play Maroons FC, KCCA FC will visit Wakiso Giants FC while URA FC will be at home to Maroons FC.

According to FUFA Competitions Department, the dates for the quarterfinal fixtures will be confirmed later.