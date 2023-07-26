The Tourism city of Fort Portal will host their second successive national sevens circuit in history this year. But unlike in 2022, this year’s edition has been expanded from a one-day circuit featuring twelve teams in three pools to a two day-circuit of sixteen teams in four pools.

Five of the sixteen teams will be invitational from the Western Region. They are expected to include champions Tooro Lions (also hosts) and runners-up Mbarara Titans.

Pools for Tooro 7s 2023 Circuit:

Pool A: Heathens, Rhinos, Impis, Kigezi Silverbacks.

Heathens, Rhinos, Impis, Kigezi Silverbacks. Pool B: Kobs, Rams, Tooro Lions, Mustangs.

Kobs, Rams, Tooro Lions, Mustangs. Pool C: Pirates, Buffaloes, Walukuba, Buddu Bears.

Pirates, Buffaloes, Walukuba, Buddu Bears. Pool D: Mongers, Hippos, Warriors, Mbarara Titans.

On paper, Kobs and Rams seem like they will have an easy ride in Pool B while the rest of the pools will be akin to walking through the valley of the shadow of death.

Pool A, for example, pits Rujumba 7s champions Heathens against Rhinos and Impis who have come eerily close to beating them this season.

In Pool C, Pirates will look to avoid a second loss to Buffaloes in two successive meetings this series. But they will also recall the 15-05 defeat to Walukuba (also in Pool C) in Tooro last year.

Pool D’s Hippos have a score to settle with Mongers after a shock quarterfinal defeat last weekend.

Tooro was a good hunting ground for Mongers and Walukuba who reached the Cup semifinals last year. Plus Kobs, who won their second of two circuits.

And they are heading back to the scenic city in the Mountains of the Moon for the fourth circuit of the Nile Special 7s 2023 series.