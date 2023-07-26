New York Red Bulls II coach Ibrahim Sekagya has described his compatriot Ibrahim Kasule as a smart and intelligent player.

Kasule has become an instant hit in the MLS Next Pro scoring nine times in 10 successive games and is arguably the most important for the Sekagya coached side at the moment.

In an interview with the club media, the former Uganda Cranes coach explained how he got to sign Kasule as well.

“I went back home and then saw him when he played for his team and he was a very interesting player,” started Sekagya. “And because were starting to build the team, I decided to bring him here, it was good because you can see what he is doing and the developing of him until now he has been fantastic,” he added.

.@kasuleIbrahim31 is putting together one of the best stretch of matches in #NYRBII history:



🔟 Matches

9⃣ Goals

4⃣ Assists

6⃣ consecutive matches with a goal



Learn more about the Ugandan midfielder in this edition of the @MLSNEXTPRO Report!



📺 | https://t.co/d9Nfh1BCBe pic.twitter.com/Clc6VeyH2j — New York Red Bulls II (@NYRBII) July 25, 2023

“I still think there is a lot he has to improve, he has to learn but for now from the way how we started, until where he is now I think has been a good journey.

Ibrahim (Kasule) is a smart and intelligent player; he understands the game and has learnt how we play and you can see how he has learnt all the things we are telling him. I think you can see he is a smart player in the team and knows how to carry the team. Ibrahim Sekagya

On his part, Kasule who joined the American side from Wakiso Giants in January hailed his coach and staff who have improved him and push him to the limits.

“I got the trust from the coach (Sekagya),” he stated. “He advises you, encourages and sometimes keep your head first and is always pushing you to work hard.”

Kasule’s exploits have earned him a short term contract with the New York Red Bulls in the MLS but he hasn’t made an appearances despite being part of the squad on two occasions.