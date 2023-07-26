14th ISF World Schools Cup – Football:

Quarter finals (Girls):

St Noa Girls School Zzana 3-0 France

France Mali 0 (3) – 0 (4) Germany

Germany China Two 3-2 England

England China One 0 (4) – 0 (3) Brazil

Classification matches:

Amus College (Uganda) 3-0 England

England Kibuli S.S (Uganda) 1-2 Nigeria

St Noa Girls School Zzana has progressed to the semi-final of the 2023 ISF World schools’ football in Rabat city, Morocco on Wednesday, July 26.

The Ugandan school easily beat France 3-0 in the quarter final clash played at the Mohammed VI sports complex.

Jowelia Nagadya scored a first half brace and Miriam “Bajaaji” Ayoo added the other in the subsequent half.

St Noa Girls Zzana XI Vs France | Credit: David Isabirye

Martha Rebecca Nyakake takes on a French player | Credit: David Isabirye

Nagadya’s two goals came inside two minutes of the opening ten minutes.

St. Noa Girls was dominant throughout the game with the goalkeeper Lillian Nakirya on holiday for much of the game.

In the second half, Nakirya saved a one against one moment to keep the treasured clean sheet.

Sarah Babirye_captain St Noa Girls School football team | Credit: David Isabirye

St Noa Girls captain Sarah Babirye congratulated her teammates for the job well executed as they have now set their eyes to the semi-final clash against China 2 on Thursday.

“I want to thank my teammates for the collective team effort. We all worked so hard to make it this far. Attention is now switched to the semifinals” Babirye told the media.

Uganda’s state minister of sports Hon Peter Ogwang with ISF president Laurent Petryanka | Credit: David Isabirye

This match was also watched by the ISF president Laurent Petrynka, Hon. Peter Ogwang, Uganda’s state Minister of Sports, MPs Hon Patrick Isiagi and Hon Silas Aogon) and Grace Abalo (Senior Education officer at National Council of Sports).

In the other girls’ quarter-finals, Germany ejected Mali 4-3 in post match penalties after a goal-less draw in normal time.

China team 2 overcame England 3-2, China team 1 edged Brazil 4-3 in post-match penalties after another goal-less draw.

The semi-finals are lined up on Thursday with St Noa Girls taking on China 2 as China 1 will square up against Germany.

St Noa Girls Zzana 3-0 France score board | Credit: David Isabirye

Meanwhile, Uganda’s other representatives Amus College overcame England 3-0 in a classification duel as Kibuli lost 2-1 to Nigeria.

The semi-final men for boys has France against Croatia and Morocco up against Saudi Arabia 2.