SC Villa have unveiled a five-year sponsorship deal with Chinese Tyre Manufacturing Company LingLong Tire worth US $750,000 (About Ugx. 2.7 billion)

The ceremony was held at City Oil, Kamwokya on Thursday, July 26 and graced by Head of International Business LingLong Tyre, Cathy Kao and Villa executive led by club President Hajji Omar Mandela, club Board of Directors Chairperson Gerrald Ssendaula, fans and former Villa players among others.

The deal will see Villa receive $150,000 (approximately Ugx. 540 million) per season until 2028.

Kao said it’s a privilege to partner with the most successful club in the country revealing the corporate relationship between Mandela Group, owned by Villa President and Linglong dates fifteen years ago.

“It’s my honour to stand here and have this chance for this event,” started Cathy Kao, head of International Business Linglong Tire, representing President Wang.

“Linglong has had a corporate friendship with Villa for more than 15 years. The two are not joined for business relations only, we are more than friends, we are family.”

“Wang and Omar have a good relationship. In the future, we want to work hand in hand, corporate with each other and bring good luck for the two parties. Our President Wang also loves Sports very much.

“We also know SC Villa has a big potential and hope two parties can bring good luck to each other. Both will work together and achieve better success in the future.”

Ssendaula who spoke on behalf of the club was appreciative of the deal and admitted this will make a big difference at the 16-time league champions.

“I stand here with a heart of gratitude and appreciation, we gathered here not only to celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship but also to acknowledge the support and encouragement we have received from our esteemed sponsors Linglong,” said Ssendaula.

“On behalf of entire Villa fraternity, I extend our sincerest thanks to Linglong for their commitment to our club that we will play a vital role in our success and growth for the coming years.

“This will make a huge difference, and whoever will come to give us anything, will find us at least somewhere. They have come at the right time.”

Kenneth Ssemakula on behalf of the players thanked Linglong and says they will give everything to see the club attains success in the coming seasons.

Villa last won the Championship in 2004 but came close to ending the long wait last season losing the title on the last day and finished third, just two points adrift of eventual winners Vipers.

The Jogoos however boost of 16 league titles, 9 Uganda Cups and 3 CECAFA Club Championships.

They also reached the finals of the continental competitions in the early 90s.