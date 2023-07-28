Ever wondered what it’s like being a part of the national tour that is the Nile Special Rugby Sevens Series?

In the “A Day In The Life” series, Kawowo Sports goes behind the scenes and follows select individuals to share some highlights about their experiences on the national series. From players, coaches, medics, and team managers to referees, officials and administrators, and even our fellow journalists.

In our second instalment, referee Umar Balikkanda gives us a glimpse into how a typical day goes for a referee on the series. We followed Balikkanda on Day Two of the Rujumba Sevens (7s) at Kings Park.

Let’s dive in!

The Day Before:

The series is played over two days. So at the end of the pool matches, match officials meet for a briefing with the referee manager and their individual referee coaches.

“There is always a team briefing after the last game (on day one). To discuss the key focus areas of the day and how much we achieved on them, what we missed, and how we could have done better.”

“After that, everyone is free. Personally, I reach home, take a shower, clear and refill the kit bag, have a meal, and watch the news at 9 p.m. Then be in bed by 10 p.m.”

Gameday (Sunday during the knockout round):

“I always set the 6 a.m. alarm. It enables sufficient sleep and timely arrival at the pitch.”

“At this time, there are no meals for me. Just a light snack (banana and milk) in the bag. I then travelled to the pitch at 6.40 a.m.”

The referees, like the players, are among the first to arrive at the pitch on matchday. Our writer met up with Balikkanda at around half past seven that morning, just after the security sweep had been completed and people were allowed into the gates at Kings Park.

“I had my morning snack and kitted up as we had a team debrief. Then we (all the referees) had a warm-up as a team.”

First round of matches:

For the Rujumba 7s, Balikkanda was assigned the men’s Cup quarterfinals. He is a Level Two match official and waiting for an opportunity to be picked by Rugby Africa for Level Three training.

His duty began with the second Cup quarterfinal between Kobs and Rhinos at 10 a.m.

“I did the coin toss with the managers then waited for kickoff.”

The coin toss is held with the team managers during the match before that which a referee is going to officiate. At that time, the captains (players) are finalizing their warm-up and assembling in the player-holding area.

Kobs won the hotly-contested match, 24-21, as Rhinos’ attempted comeback was a little too late. Balikkanda awarded two yellow cards in that match.

“After the game, there was a meeting with the CMO (Coach of Match Officials) to talk about the game, what went well and what didn’t, my areas of improvement, and general guidance.”

Balikkanda does not do much during his downtime. He prefers to sit in the match officials’ tent (usually situated in one corner at a distance from the players and the fans) and watch the matches quietly. Sometimes, the referees do a peer review amongst each other.

Second round of matches:

Balikkanda was assigned the first Cup semifinal between Pirates and Kobs at 2 p.m.

“The semi-finals… Kobs vs Pirates! I had a light warm-up as I focus on the game. Then the coin toss, and then kick-off. I was happy to have officiated it nearly perfectly.”

It was a high-intensity match played at breakneck speed by both teams. Kobs emerged victorious by 12-10 after this try in the last play by Uganda Men’s Sevens captain Ian Munyani.

“After the match, it was the same routine with the CMO. Then I had lunch, just a little to keep me going.”

His lunch was a plate of rice and matooke served with groundnut paste.

Third and final round of matches (the Cup Final):

This was Balikkanda’s second Cup Final in his refereeing career. His first was last year at the Kyabazinga 7s between Kobs and Jinja Hippos.

The Rujumba 7s men’s Cup Final kicked off at 4.40 p.m. and within thirty minutes, Heathens had beaten Kobs by 12-10. It was a dramatic match in which Balikkanda awarded two yellow cards, including one for backchat from a player, and a penalty try.

“Not the games you get every day. High-pressure final… a very competitive game until the last play.”

In brief, that’s how a referee’s day typically goes during a circuit in the Nile Special Sevens Series.

During the week, Balikkanda works in the daytime and studies in the evening. So he ensured to reach home early at 8.30 p.m. to get some rest and prepare for Monday.