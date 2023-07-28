Asaph Mwebaze has confirmed his exit from Soltilo Bright Stars barely one season into the job.

The CAF B licensed tactician revealed the news of his departure from the Kavumba based side on his social media pages confirming the rumour that has been going around.

“Time has come to part, next chapter,” part of his tweet read.

It was such a pleasure to return to the Uganda Premier league with @BrightStarsFC . We had a good season and time has come to part . Next chapter pic.twitter.com/8Yt3CvhKUl — Asaph Mwebaze Jr (@MwebazeAsaph) July 27, 2023

Mwebaze, former coach at Maroons and Onduparaka joined Bright Stars at the start of last season and guided the club to ninth position in the Uganda Premier League with 35 points.

He also led the club to the semi-finals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup losing to eventual winners Vipers over two legs.