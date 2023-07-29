Uganda 85-83 Senegal

Uganda’s Gazelles registered a huge upset at the 2023 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket, beating Senegal 85-83 on Saturday night.

It was a game that came down to the wire and it was the youngest player on the team, Lydia Babirye, who held her nerve to score important points in the stunning win.

However, it was Jane Asinde who put behind the opening game’s offensive struggles to score an efficient 20 points going 8-for-15 from the field. Jannon Otto netted a team-high 21 points.

Gazelles players and officials pose for a photo before the game against Senegal | Credit: FIBA

Having identified Senegal posed similar challenges, particularly in size, as Mali, Gazelles coaching staff led by Alberto Antuna went for the zone again to keep the big bodies of the West Africans out of the paint and live with the shot.

The defensive strategy meant the relatively small Ugandans had to be quicker on offense, looking for transition points and running quick halfcourt sets.

From the onset, it was clear it was going to be a competitive game and the Ugandan fans in the BK Arena pushed the team throughout the forty minutes.

Uganda fell behind in the opening quarter 21-17 but took the next two quarters 18-17 and 22-18 respectively to go into the decisive fourth period with a one-point advantage (57-56).

Jane Asinde advances the ball during the game against Senegal | Credit: FIBA

Asinde connected from deep to ignite a 7-0 run for the Gazelles but Yacine Diop (10 points) and veteran Aya Traore who poured in a game-high 29 points never let Senegal fall further behind as they scored important points to stay in the game.

Turning Point

With just over a minute to play and the Gazelles leading 77-74, Traore hit a game-leveling 3-pointer. Hope Akello was sent to the line and she nailed both throws but Traore would draw the game level again with a jumper forcing Coach Antunato to call for time and. talk it over with his charges.

On return, Otto was forced into a turnover and sent Cierra Janay Dillard (21 points) to the line with an unsportsmanlike foul. The guard knocked down both throws to give Senegal the lead with under a minute to play.

Lydia Baabirye. | Credit: FIBA

The Babirye show started with a steal from the inbound play and was fouled. The 18-year-old, with ice in her veins, connected on both throws to tie the game at 81.

Senegal never controlled their possession well and Asinde stole the ball and passed to Babirye who was fouled again. She missed the first but made the second to give Gazelles the lead with under 30 seconds to play.

Claire Lamunu, who was solid on the defensive end, forced Oumoul Khairy Sarr Coulibaly into a turnover, Asinde opened the outlet before finding Babirye in transition and the guard went for a lay-up and drew a foul from Traore to complete the 3-point play to extend Uganda’s lead to 85-81.

Claire Lamunu was solid on both ends of the court. She scored 8 points and pulled down 10 rebounds | Credit: FIBA

Senegal called for a time-out and on return, Dillard went to work down low against Babirye drawing a foul as she made it a 2-point game. Dillard missed the resultant free throw, Fatou Dieng picked an offensive rebound and sent it out to Traore at the top of the mountain but her shot drew steel and Lamunu picked the rebound and drew a foul with a second on the clock.

Lamunu missed both throws but it didn’t matter as the Gazelles made sure Senegal don’t take off a clean shot.