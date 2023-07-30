Overview: China was officially presented with the ISF flag ahead of the 2024 games in Dalia city (17th to 27th May).

2023 ISF WSC Football Championship:

Winners:

Boys : France

: France Girls: China 1

Top scorer:

Allan Oyirwoth – Uganda (Amus College School)

France and China won the boys and girls’ respective trophies at the 2023 ISF World Schools Football championship in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The French won the boys’ contest with a sole strike by Wael Debbiche over hosts Morocco to take the boys’ gold at the historic Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat city.

France players celebrate their victory on the podium | Credit: David Isabirye

Croatia finished as the boys’ bronze medalists.

Uganda’s Allan Oyirwoth (Amus College School) finished as the tournament top scorer with 10 goals in as many as six games played.

Allan Oyirwoth sprints during a limbering session in Rabat city, Morocco. He was top scorer with 10 goals | Credit: David Isabirye

China 1 recovered from a goal down to defeat counterparts China two 2-1 during the exciting duel, the early kick.

Captain Wang Dantong put China 2 in the lead with her 7th goal of the competition.

In the second half, China returned completely a different entity scoring through Yu Zhang’s brace to overturn the game in their favour.

China 1 players triumphant after lifting the women’s trophy | Credit: David Isabirye

Uganda’s St Noa Girls School secured bronze after a 2-0 win over Germany in the third place play-off match at the FUS Rabat stadium.

Two second half goals from Peace Olga Niyomwungere and second half substitute Jowelia Nagadya lifted Uganda to the podium.

This is a good motivation” captain Sarah Babirye stated. “We return home with something and I want to thank all the organizers, my coaches, managers, teammates and fans for pushing us. We pick a lot of lesssons from this tournament going forward” she added.

St Noa Girls Zzana players and officials show off their trophy and bronze medals | Credit: David Isabirye

The team head coach James Mukubya appreciated the team effort from all her players for the bronze reward.

“After slipping in the semi-finals, we went back and refocused to finish the tournament on a high note. This is what we exactly did and I wish to thank all my players. As we return home, there will be recovery time as we plan for FEASSSA games in Rwanda” Mukubya revealed.

Ukraine team (Girls) won the female fair play award | Credit: David Isabirye

Mexico boys’ team won the male gender fair play award after picking one medal | Credit: David Isabirye

Fair-play awards:

Ukraine (girls) and Mexico (boys) teams took the respective fair play awards.

International School Sport Federation (ISF) president Laurent Petrynka lauded the hosts (Morocco) as well as participating countries for the sportsmanship spirit.

“Football in schools is about the spirit of brotherhood, talent development and fair play. I want to salute the Kingdom of Morocco for being good hosts and all the participating countries” ISF president remarked.

This tournament was organized by the International Schools Federation (ISF) in conjunction with the Kingdom of Morocco (Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports), Federation of Royal Morocco Football (FRMF) and the Federation of Royal Morocco Schools Sports (FRMSS).