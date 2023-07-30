Overview: After being top scorer at the 2023 ISF World Schools' football championship, has now set his focus towards evolving to a full-time professional footballer.

Uganda’s Allan Oyirwoth emerged as top scorer at the 2023 ISF World football schools’ championship hosted by the Kingdom of Morocco in Rabat city.

The Amus College School student scored 10 goals to his name top topple the rest of the 1200 plus players from 28 countries of the world.

He has now set his focus towards evolving to a full-time professional footballer.

Allan Oyirwoth sprints in Rabat city, Morocco | Credit: David Isabirye

“I am humbled for being the top scorer in such an international tournament where he had many of the world’s greatest football playing countries. It was a great tournament and good experience to compete. This was a fertile platform to showcase ourselves. I want to become a full professional in the game” Oyirwoth who was also the MVP at the 2023 USSSA national football championship stated.

Oyirwoth scored seven times against Nepal during the record 26-1 massive victory.

Amus College XI Vs France. Allan Oyirwoth is standing on extreme right (shot 10) | Credit: David Isabirye

He was again on target against Europeans France with a penalty in Amus College’s 1-3 loss (France became eventual winners of the tournament).

Against Nigeria, Oyirwoth notched a brace, the first being a penalty and calm finish for the winner.

Amus College School also faced off with Chile (0-0), beat England 3-0 and won 2-1 over China 2, scored 34 goals in total and conceded 6.

Allan Oyirwoth (left) with teammate Erick Kamuhanda sharing a light moment after a game against England at the Association Sportive Des Forces Armees Royales stadium in Rabat, Kingdom of Morocco | Credit: David Isabirye

Appreciation:

Football remains a team sport and to this effect, Oyirwoth salutes every team member for the collective duty undertaken.

“I thank the school management led by the director (Hon. Patrick Isiagi), technical staff, my fellow teammates, fans, media and the entire country at large for the effort undertaken” he added.

Amus College School finished 17th out of 28 schools.

Uganda’s other representatives in the boys’ cluster, Kibuli S.S was 24th.

Meanwhile, St Noa Girls School Zzana was third to take bronze behind winners China 1 and silver medalists, China 2.