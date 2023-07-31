After a slow start during Stone City 7s, current national champions Black Pearls have won three successive Cup Finals in the Nile Special 7s Series 2023.
During a quite dramatic Tooro 7s fourth-round circuit, they beat Avengers, 12-05, in the women’s Cup Final.
Despite the suspension of captain Emilly Lekuru, speedster Grace Auma stepped up in the finisher role to orchestrate a spirited comeback.
The victory means their lead in the overall standings has been doubled to six points ahead of second-placed Avengers.
Avengers’ winger Sarah Kirabo was named the circuit MVP for inspiring the Entebbe side to their second successive Cup Final appearance.