After a slow start during Stone City 7s, current national champions Black Pearls have won three successive Cup Finals in the Nile Special 7s Series 2023.

During a quite dramatic Tooro 7s fourth-round circuit, they beat Avengers, 12-05, in the women’s Cup Final.

Three back to back dazzling wins from Bweyogerere's awesome gems.🤗💃🏿

We sail back with the #Tooro7s title on our ship, 🏆500k from @UgandaRugby & another 500k from our sponsor, @LONE_Africa. 💰 Our treasure chest is full. 🧰#BlackPearlsStrong 🖤❤️#LONEAfrica#NileSpecial7s pic.twitter.com/sSOc5WYeQ6 — Black Pearls 🖤❤️ (@BlackPearlsRFC) July 30, 2023

Despite the suspension of captain Emilly Lekuru, speedster Grace Auma stepped up in the finisher role to orchestrate a spirited comeback.

The victory means their lead in the overall standings has been doubled to six points ahead of second-placed Avengers.

Avengers’ winger Sarah Kirabo was named the circuit MVP for inspiring the Entebbe side to their second successive Cup Final appearance.