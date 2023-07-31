After a slow start during Stone City 7s, current national champions Black Pearls have won three successive Cup Finals in the Nile Special 7s Series 2023.

During a quite dramatic Tooro 7s fourth-round circuit, they beat Avengers, 12-05, in the women’s Cup Final.

Despite the suspension of captain Emilly Lekuru, speedster Grace Auma stepped up in the finisher role to orchestrate a spirited comeback.

The victory means their lead in the overall standings has been doubled to six points ahead of second-placed Avengers.

Avengers’ winger Sarah Kirabo was named the circuit MVP for inspiring the Entebbe side to their second successive Cup Final appearance.

Ernest Akorebirungi joined Kawowo Sports in July 2019 after one year as a student volunteer at the Makerere University Games Union. In his role as rugby correspondent, he offers unique insight and analysis...

