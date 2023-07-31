The first of three games of the second Preliminary Stage of the 2023 Netball World Cup did not go well for Uganda’s She Cranes.

A second-quarter blur from the She Cranes handed the Sunshine Girls a huge advantage in the contest that they won by 12 goals (61-49).

Defeat means the She Cranes can not reach the semifinals of the tournament and will thus play for classification after Group G games are completed.

She Cranes fell behind by four goals early but closed the opening quarter trailing by 3 (15-12). It was a period in which Mary Nuba was inaccurate with her shooting as she missed 4 shots thanks in part to the destabilizing defense of Shamera Sterling.

Jhaniele Fowler on the other end was a handful in the circle for Haniisha Muhameed and Stella Nanfuka especially in the second quarter where she was perfect with her shooting. The Sunshine Girls coasted to a 38-21 lead by halftime and there was no way back for the Ugandans.

In the second half, Margret Baagala took charge of the midcourt with a standout performance and player of the game Shadiah Nassanga dominated the circle as the She Cranes looked settled and comfortable in possession. The reward was winning the third quarter 16-11.

The final quarter ended all square with each side scoring 12 goals.

“There was a better effort in the second half and we made some changes to give everyone a chance to show what they are made of,” She Cranes skipper Irene Eyaru admitted. “We need to work on a few things to help us improve for the next games,” she added.

The Ugandans will take Tuesday off and return to action against the other Group G opponents, Wales on Wednesday and hosts South Africa on Thursday.