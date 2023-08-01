Overview: Johnson Ssenyonga has been attached to Kakooge Town Council and Bulemeezi Ssaza team in the Buganda Masaza football competition.

Jinja North United Football Club, an entity in the second division tier league of Federation of Uganda Football Club (FUFA) Big league confirmed the signing of attacking midfielder Johnson Ssenyonga.

Ssenyonga penned a two-year deal with the side coached by Sadiq Sempigi.

He has been attached to Kakooge Town Council and Bulemeezi Ssaza team in the Buganda Masaza football competition.

Ssenyonga once played under Sempigi at Bulemeezi Ssaza before the coach called it quits just after a single game this season.

Sadiq Sempigi with new signing Johnson Ssenyonga (right)

Johnson Ssenyonga shows off the Jinja North United home jersey

Other signings:

Ssenyonga is the latest confirmed signing to join the family of Jinja North United Football Club.

The other signings are; attacking midfielder Huud Salim, goalkeeper Isaac Mukiibi, left back Isaac Kizza, Michael Kibi Kimera (midfielder), Amuli Mukasa (midfielder), Lawrence “Blessed” Ndugga (midfielder and forward) as well as Bronson Nsubuga Sserumira (midfielder), among others.

Jinja North United played to a 1-all draw with Sports Club Villa during a high-profile pre-season warm up game at their home venue; Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe last Saturday.