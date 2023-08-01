Uganda Premier League side KCCA FC is set to host Kenya’s Kakamega Homeboys at MTN Omondi Stadium on Friday, August 4, 2023.

The practice match will see the two sides lock horns on the KCCA FC Day in an event that has been themed ‘Ekiri e Lugogoʼ.

In an interview with KCCA FC Media, the club’s CEO Anisha Shahir Muhoozi revealed the game is meant to connect the club with its fans.

“We want to give our fans and supporters a chance to come together and celebrate the club ahead of the 2023/24 season,” Muhoozi said.

“The player unveiling event and the international friendly is an opportunity where we seek to elevate the game of football in the country.

“As an icing on the cake, the combination of music and football is a catalyst to spice up the flavour to a wider community than our usual reach,” she concluded.

More about the KCCA FC Day

According to the club’s official website, the event will help to pull their passionate fan base closer to the club through a number of activities.

Before the international club friendly with Kakamega Homeboyz, the club will announce its official squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The crowds will be treated to a package of entertainment that will be led by Ugandan artist Spice Diana who has been confirmed to bring ‘Siri Regularʼ vibes to Lugogo.

This will be the first KCCA FC Day that will mark the first of many events of the same kind that will be happening annually.

It will also act as a curtain-raiser to the football fraternity that has taken a while without witnessing action at Lugogo.