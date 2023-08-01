Prosper Soccer Academy were ruthless against Friends of Soccer FC in the opening game of the 2022/23 FUFA Juniors League (U17) National finals that got underway on Monday at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Right from the start, Prosper Soccer Academy under the guidance of coach Ronald Ssali showed their intent, proving ruthless against the Fort Portal based outfit.

Omar Muzungu Diarra opened the scoring as early as the 14th minute before Yusuf Ssempeja doubled the lead a minute later.

By halftime, the Kampala region Champions had a comfortable lead with a two-goal cushion.

The lead was stretched further in the 71st minute with Ssempenja getting his second on the day from the spot.

The consolation for Friends of Soccer came two minutes to the end of the game through winger Samuel Asiimwe.

The win means Prosper Soccer Academy ended day one with four points. It should be noted that in the FUFA Juniors League, any win by a goal margin of 2+ earns you a bonus point.

Friends of Soccer will return to action on Tuesday against Vipers Junior team while BUL FC Junior team will play their first game against wounded Mbarara Sports Academy who lost 2-1 to Vipers Junior Team.

It should be noted that the National finals have five regional Champions contending for the overall title with games played in a round robbin format.