Result: Wales 56-73 Uganda

Prior to She Cranes’ game against Wales on Wednesday, the team requested two permanent replacements for Goal Shooter Christine Namulumba and midcourt star Norah Lunkuse due to medical reasons and injury.

The duo was replaced by Sarah Nakiyunga and Viola Asingo respectively.

Nakiyunga was straight away given a starting place at Wing Attack and made an impact with 16 goal assists, 7 shy of assistant captain Maggie Bagaala, for She Cranes in the 73-56 win over Wales.

The She Cranes edged the closely contested first quarter by three goals (15-12) before taking a 36-27 advantage at the long break. Mary Nuba had a sublime performance and missed just one shot in the first half as she dominated the circle.

Mary Nuba

The She Cranes continued to slice through Wales’ zonal defence in the third quarter they won 22-14 and an all-square last quarter could not change the fate of the Europeans.

Shadiah Nassanga shot perfectly scoring 11 goals and assisting 12 while Irene Eyaru scored 10 goals and Haniisha Muhameed who replace Nuba scored 11 off 13 attempts.

Shaffie Nalwanja’s defensive work on Bethan Dyke never went unnoticed as she was named player of the match.

Georgia Rowe had 53 goals for Wales with Phillipa Yarranton completing the team’s goal total.

She Cranes and Wales had last met in the World Cup during the 2015 edition in Australia where Wales edged 49-47.

Uganda returns to action on Thursday evening (5:00 pm, EAT) to take on hosts South Africa and a win will guarantee at least a sixth-place finish for Uganda.