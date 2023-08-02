Overview: The Uganda national beach woodball team emerged second overall in the stroke competition after they fetched four medals at the 2023 Beach Woodball World Cup Championship.

The Uganda national beach woodball team has on Wednesday returned from the 3rd beach woodball world cup and the Malaysia open in Pahang city, Malaysia.

The team emerged second overall in the stroke competition after they fetched four medals overall from the five-day championship that concluded on Sunday, 30th August 2023.

One medal was silver and the other three were bronze medals. The men’s team was third overall in the fairway competition.

Uganda Beach woodball team upon arrival at Entebbe International Airport | Credit: David Isabirye

Debutant Christine Birungi earned a bronze medal from the stroke competition finals in the female gender.

A member of the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) woodball club, Birungi asserts that the experience garnered will drive her miles.

Christine Birungi addresses the media at Entebbe International Airport | Credit: David Isabirye

“I am humbled for making my debut at the world beach woodball championship. To earn a medal (bronze) was a great achievement to me and I look forward maintaining the status quo. I learnt a lot from the World Beach woodball championship in Malaysia and this will help me improve as a person having played with the best players in the world” Birungi stated.

Joan Mukoova bagged a bronze in the fairway singles women and looks forward a great performance in the future.

Mukoova, the team captain lauded the Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF), Government of Uganda and fellow teammates for the brave journey moved.

Joan Mukova shows off one of her medals won at the 3rd Beach woodball world cup | Credit: David Isabirye

Head coach George Isabirye saluted the team effort from his players whose numerical disadvantage gave the hosts (Malaysia) the edge.

Isabirye hinted on the skills learnt from the host country players, the clayish sand in Malaysia and he urged the Government to assist in equipment.

“I want to appreciate the players for the collective effort undertaken. We were few in numbers compared to the host country, Malaysia. The sand in Malaysia is thicker with clay than our fine sand in Uganda. This took a lot of time to adjust accordingly. We appeal to the Government to assist us with equipment” Isabirye stated.