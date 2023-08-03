It is six weeks to go until the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens 2023 kicks off in Harare, Zimbabwe. To step up Uganda’s preparations for the tournament, twenty-two players have been summoned to camp by head coach Tolbert Onyango.

They include the usual suspects Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Adrian Kasito, Philip Wokorach, and captain Ian Munyani. Alex Aturinda, Nobert Okeny, and Karim Arinaitwe are in there too.

Players summoned for Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens 2023 training camp:

Ian Munyani (Kobs), Alex Aturinda (Black Pirates), Allan Olango (Rhinos), Mubarak Wandera (Black Pirates), Byron Oketayot (Kobs), Timothy Mugisha (Jinja Hippos), Adrian Kasito (Kobs), Aaron Ofoyrworth (Heathens), Aaron Tukei (Buffaloes), William Nkore (Black Pirates), Karim Arinaitwe (Kobs), Philip Wokorach (ASBC Vaucluse), Nobert Okeny (Heathens), Denis Etwau (Jinja Hippos), Mark Osuna (Kobs), Faragi Odugo (Kobs), Pius Ogena (Kobs), Davis Shimwa (Rhinos), Isaac Massanganzira (Black Pirates), William Lukwago (Mongers), Roy Kizito (Impis), Aziz Bagalana (Jinja Hippos).

However, in big surprise omissions, Timothy Kisiga and former captain Michael Wokorach have not been called up. Desire Ayera and Ivan Otema are out due to injuries they sustained during the national Nile Special 7s Series last month.

“We want to give opportunity for the players who are currently on form to have a chance at making the squad,” Onyango said to the New Vision Sports publication last week.

Thus, Kobs’ duo of Byron Oketayot and Pius Ogena are back in the fold after many years on the sidelines. Isaac Massanganzira also returns having recovered from a knee injury sustained last year. Hooker Faragi Odugo will look to add national sevens to his test rugby experience when he joins the training squad.

This means that the local clubs will have to fend for themselves without the crucial helping hand of national team players for the remainder of the Nile Special 7s Series.

The Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens will be hosted at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe from September 16-17, 2023. The winner of this tournament will qualify directly for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.