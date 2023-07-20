Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens – Harare, Zimbabwe

Dates: September 16-17, 2023.

It was everyone’s fear during last season’s World Rugby Sevens Series. That should South Africa’s Blitzboks fail to qualify automatically for the Olympic Games, they would have to qualify through the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens.

When they finished an unprecedented seventh place, the inevitable was confirmed. An exciting yet terrifying feeling, depending on one’s point of view.

The Blitzboks are expected to disrupt what has recently become Uganda, Kenya, and Zimbabwe’s territory. If they don’t scorch the entire roster, that is.

The 3 pools for the Africa Men’s 7s taking place in Zimbabwe in September have been confirmed.



They are expected to blitz through Pool A’s Madagascar, Tunisia, and Cote d’Ivoire on Day One.

But their first serious opposition will come on Day Two against the likes of Kenya, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

Uganda is the current holder of the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens Cup, having beaten Zimbabwe to the title in Kampala last year. Kenya has won the title thrice since 2013, including the 2019 Olympic Games qualifier in Johannesburg.

Kenya is in Pool B with Zambia, Namibia, and Nigeria. Uganda and Zimbabwe are in Pool C with Burkina Faso and Algeria.

Similar to the men, only South Africa and Kenya have participated in Rugby Sevens at the Olympic Games in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

The Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens qualifier tournament will be played from September 16-17 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Pools for Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens 2023:

Pool A: South Africa, Madagascar, Tunisia, Cote d’Ivoire.

South Africa, Madagascar, Tunisia, Cote d’Ivoire. Pool B: Kenya, Zambia, Namibia, Nigeria.

Kenya, Zambia, Namibia, Nigeria. Pool C: Uganda, Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso, Algeria.

On the other hand, the women's competition will have been held four weeks prior in Tunisia.