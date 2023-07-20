Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens 2023 – Tunis, Tunisia

Dates: October 14-15, 2023

The Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens Cup will return to Tunisia for the third successive time with a solitary ticket to the Olympic Games in Paris 2024 on offer.

Uganda has been drawn in Pool A with South Africa, Tunisia, and Zimbabwe. This is the pool of death.

South Africa is the current holder of the continental championship while Tunisia beat Uganda in the bronze medal match.

Neighbours Kenya are in Pool B with silver medalists Madagascar, Zambia, and Ghana.

Pools for Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens 2023:

Pool A: South Africa, Tunisia, Uganda, Zimbabwe.

Pool B: Madagascar, Kenya, Zambia, Ghana.

The tournament will be played in the capital Tunis, just off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea in North Africa.

Similar to the men, only South Africa and Kenya have competed in Rugby Sevens at the Olympic Games in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

The men’s competition will be played four weeks later in Harare, Zimbabwe.