Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens 2022 – Bronze Medal Match:

Result: Tunisia 17-15 Uganda

Uganda Women’s Sevens national team left the country for Jemmal, Tunisia with a target of qualifying for the Rugby World Cup Sevens.

While that target was not achieved, the Lady Rugby Cranes will return home with their heads held high.

Coach Charles Onen and his twelve players led by captain Mary Gloria Ayot finished fourth out of nine teams competing at the Stade Municipal de Jemmal.

See more To the @LadyCranesRugby, thank you.



We are proud of you. 💪🏿💪🏿#AfricaWomens7s pic.twitter.com/W2mTd6vbfT — Uganda Rugby Union (@UgandaRugby) April 30, 2022

A bronze medal slipped out of their hands as they lost to hosts Tunisia by a narrow 17-15 margin. Three years ago, Tunisia beat Uganda, 33-00, at the same venue in the quarterfinals.

This would be the second loss in the tournament, after defeat in the semifinal against Madagascar.

However, before that, Uganda had won three games – two in the pool stage against Zambia and Kenya, and the other in the quarterfinal against Zimbabwe.

Overall, the team achieved a 60% win rate, and improved their continental ranking by one place from the previous event.

South Africa were eventual champions of the 2022 Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens, coming from behind to beat Madagascar, 15-14, in a tense Cup Final.

South Africa qualified for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom and will be joined by finalists Madagascar at home in Cape Town for the Rugby World Cup Sevens.