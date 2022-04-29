Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens 2022: Pool B

Result: Zambia 05-15 Uganda

Uganda got off to a flying start during the Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens 2022 at the Stade Municipal de Jemmal in Jemmal, Tunisia.

The Lady Rugby Cranes Sevens beat Zambia, 15-05, in Pool B’s match of the first round.

National XVs captain Peace Lekuru got the scoreboard ticking early on from an extended phase play that started from kick receipt at the start of the match.

Then Grace Auma touched down to make it 10-00 before the break as the East Africans looked like they were going to run away with the win.

However, after the break, momentum shifted into the hands of the Southern Africans. Zambia increased the pace of the game and were able to create space behind Uganda’s line of defence to make it a one-score game at 10-05.

But a well-worked set-piece move off the scrummage in which flyhalf Charlotte Mudoola ran a smooth loop to set up club teammate Grace Auma for a try in the corner sealed it for Uganda.

Mudoola missed all the conversions as Uganda walked away with a 15-05 victory.

Uganda will return to action in the third round against neighbours Kenya at 3.34 p.m. EAT.