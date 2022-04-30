Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens 2022 – Semifinal Results:

SF1: South Africa 31-00 Tunisia

South Africa 31-00 Tunisia SF1: Madagascar 17-12 Uganda

A win is all Madagascar and Uganda needed to clinch their slot at the Rugby World Cup Sevens going into the second cup semifinal after South Africa – already qualified as host nation – had beaten Tunisia, 31-00, in the first semifinal.

The stakes couldn’t have been higher as Madagascar and Uganda threw the kitchen sink at each other in that all-or-nothing match.

Madagascar struck first within two minutes and looked like the dominant side until a yellow card for repeated infringement brought Uganda back into the game. Peace Lekuru powered over and hooker Yvonne Najjuma converted at the stroke of half time for Uganda to lead 07-05.

After the break, Uganda enjoyed more yellow card advantage as Madagascar were reduced to five players with five minutes left to play. Auma dived over in the corner to make it 12-05 but Charlotte Mudoola missed the conversion.

Madagascar, back to full complement in the last minute of play, levelled matters with a try under the poles to send the match into extra time. The winner would be decided by sudden death.

In extra time, Juliet Nandawula was shown yellow for a major infringement at the breakdown, and Madagascar shattered Uganda’s Rugby World Cup Sevens dreams almost immediately.

See more Uganda suffers her first loss in the #AfricaWomens7s



Madagascar 17-12 Uganda



Hard luck to the @LadyCranesRugby pic.twitter.com/Y3wCkyUbp6 — Uganda Rugby Union (@UgandaRugby) April 30, 2022

The former march onto the Cup final in jubilation from a successful campaign while the latter will play for bronze against hosts Tunisia.

Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens 2022 – Bronze medal match: